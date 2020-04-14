UPDATE 2-Indonesia c.bank cuts RRR, says stance is "very loose"

* Bank Indonesia keeps benchmark rate on hold

* RRR cut and other measures to add 117.8 trln rupiah of liquidity

* Governor says c.bank has scope for more interest rate cuts

* Economists see more cuts if rupiah stays stable (Adds more comments by economists, details)

By Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank announced a cut in the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve to boost liquidity in its virus-stricken economy, but opted to keep interest rates steady as it awaits more stability in the rupiah.

Central banks around the world have slashed interest rates in the past few weeks and provided additional stimulus to help alleviate the threat to their economies from widespread travel curbs and shutdowns of schools and businesses.

Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo said the central bank was cutting the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 200 basis points (bps) and 50 bps for Islamic banks, while also tweaking other liquidity rules, effective May 1.

Meanwhile, BI kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 4.50%, as expected by a small majority of analysts in a Reuters poll.

The governor said total liquidity released from the combined new measures was 117.8 trillion rupiah ($7.55 billion) and that was in addition to liquidity injection operations that he described as “quantitative easing”. He said the moves have so far added 300 trillion rupiah of liquidity into markets.

“Our stance is loose, very loose. And we say that the room for further lowering of interest rates remains available, but the problem is global uncertainty remains high,” Warjiyo said, adding that BI’s current priority was the rupiah’s stability.

He said that expanding QE would be more effective in supporting growth for now.

Indonesia was caught up in an emerging market sell-off last month triggered by fears the virus pandemic would cause a global recession. But markets have rebounded on signs of slowing infections, raising hope that the worst may be over.

The rupiah, which fell 18% from its last peak in January to hit 16,620 a dollar in mid-March, has pared some of its losses. The currency strengthened slightly to 15,610 per dollar after BI’s announcement.

RUPIAH CUE

Wellian Wiranto, economist with OCBC, expects BI to resume cutting rates if there is “any sense that global market stress has declined enough”, including if the rupiah firms toward the 15,000 level the central bank had expected it to reach by year-end.

“As long as the rupiah doesn’t sell off sharply again, we think BI will cut the policy rate again soon,” Capital Economics senior analyst Gareth Leather said, noting that the economy may shrink by 1% this year due to the virus outbreak.

BI’s forecast is for 2.3% GDP growth this year, down from 5% last year, but momentum is expected to pick up in 2021.

However, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a separate news conference earlier on Tuesday that the economy could fall into recession this year under authorities’ worst case scenario, if the outbreak should last longer and is more widespread.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, had 4,839 coronavirus cases and 459 deaths as of Tuesday - the highest fatalities in East Asia outside China.

Meanwhile, economists also noted that BI’s measure to cut the primary RRR was paired with a move to raise required reserves in the form of government bonds by the same size, which BI stressed must be accumulated in the primary market.

Warjiyo said such bonds can be used in repo transactions to relieve banks in case of tight liquidity.

Andry Asmoro, Bank Mandiri’s economist, called the measures a “great decision to support banks’ liquidity”.