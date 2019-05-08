Indonesia's forex reserves dip to $124.3 bln at end-April

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s forex reserves dropped by around $200 million to $124.3 billion at the end of April due to the government’s foreign debt payments, the central bank said on Wednesday.

It was down from $124.5 billion at the end of March.

The end-April reserves level is equal to 7 months of imports which is above an international standard of 3 months, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement.

BI said the forex reserves were adequate to support the stability of the country and maintain economic prospects.