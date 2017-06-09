FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace
June 9, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 2 months ago

Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.

April sales were supported by increased demand for food items, the central bank said.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted the pace of sales growth to pick up to 4.5 percent in May, again boosted by food retailing.

Survey respondents also expect price pressures to decrease in July.

They predicted retail sales would decrease in the next three months when demand returns to normal after the muslim Eid-al Fitr festivity

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

