Indonesia's retail sales up 4.3 pct y/y in May - survey
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 12, 2017 / 8:48 AM / in a month

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's retail sales in May rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, supported mainly by an increased demand for food items.

Retail sales in April were up 4.2 percent on year.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities forecast sales growth to pick up to 6.7 percent in June, due to increased sales of food and non-food items in line with higher demand during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

Survey respondents also expect prices to soften in August, but increase in the next six months.

Respondents also saw retail sales easing in the next three months, the survey revealed. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

