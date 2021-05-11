Indonesia retail sales drop 14.6% y/y in March, better than forecast -c.bank

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia fell at a slower pace of 14.6% on annual basis in March, compared with an 18.1% fall in February, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

Stronger fuel sales were supportive, although sales of clothes and recreational amenities continued to show drops during the month, the survey showed.

Bank Indonesia, which had forecast a 17.1% drop in sales in March, is predicting a 9.8% increase in April. (Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)