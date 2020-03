JAKARTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia contracted 0.3% in January from a year earlier due to falling sales of clothes, auto parts and accessories, according to a central bank survey released on Tuesday.

In comparison, the retail sales in December contracted 0.5%.

The Bank Indonesia survey predicted sales in February to have remained weak, estimating a year-on-year drop of 1.9%. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)