Indonesia March retail sales contract by 4.5% - cbank survey

JAKARTA, May 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia contracted by 4.5% in March from a year earlier due to a drop in almost all products except food, beverages and cigarettes, according to a central bank survey released on Tuesday.

The drop was the deepest contraction since August 2011.

Retail sales in February contracted 0.8%.

The Bank Indonesia survey predicted sales in April to contract further, estimating an 11.8% fall year-on-year. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)