Financials
July 8, 2020 / 3:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia May retail sales contract the most in 12 years, c.bank says

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales tumbled 20.6% in May on the year for their biggest fall since October 2008, and accelerating from the previous month’s contraction, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

There were steeper falls in purchases of clothes and recreational spending in May than the previous month, the survey showed. Retail sales fell 16.9% on an annual basis in April.

The Bank Indonesia survey predicted the drop in sales to slow to 14.4% in June. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

