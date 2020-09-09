Indonesia retail sales fall at slower pace in July - c.bank

JAKARTA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in July fell 12.3% from a year earlier but at a slower pace compared with the previous month, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell 17.1% on an annual basis in June.

There were improvements in purchases of food, beverages, and tobacco, according to the survey of around 700 retailers across 10 major cities in the country including the capital Jakarta.

The Bank Indonesia survey predicted sales in August would fall 10.1% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)