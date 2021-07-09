Indonesia retail sales growth slows in May

JAKARTA, July 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales growth slowed in May, rising 14.7% on an annual basis after rising 15.6% a month earlier, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) said there were slower sales of food, beverages, tobacco, and clothes due to softer demands after the Muslim fasting month while tighter restrictions to curb COVID-19 infections also hindered mobility during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

BI predicted an even slower 4.5% rise in retail sales in June as consumption returned to normal after the Eid celebration. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)