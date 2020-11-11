Indonesia retail sales in Sept fall at slower pace- cbank survey

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in September fell 8.7% year-on-year, a slower pace compared with the 9.2% contraction in the previous month, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

Improvements were seen in the sales of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as clothes and fuel, according to around 700 retailers across 10 major cities in the country, including the capital Jakarta.

The Bank Indonesia survey predicted sales in October would fall 10% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)