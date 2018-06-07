FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2018 / 9:42 AM / in 2 hours

Indonesia's April retail sales up 4.1 pct y/y in April - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian retail sales grew 4.1 percent in April from a year earlier, supported by sales of automotive fuels, food, beverages and tobacco, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

In March, retail sales were up 2.5 percent year-on-year on sales of motor vehicle spare parts and accessories, food, beverages as well as tobacco.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities projected retail sales would grow at 4.4 percent in May from a year earlier driven by the sales of household utensils, information and communication equipment. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.