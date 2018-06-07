Indonesia's April retail sales up 4.1 pct y/y in April - c.bank survey

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian retail sales grew 4.1 percent in April from a year earlier, supported by sales of automotive fuels, food, beverages and tobacco, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

In March, retail sales were up 2.5 percent year-on-year on sales of motor vehicle spare parts and accessories, food, beverages as well as tobacco.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities projected retail sales would grow at 4.4 percent in May from a year earlier driven by the sales of household utensils, information and communication equipment. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Sunil Nair)