JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia grew 1.1% in August after a 2.4% increase a month earlier, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales were mainly driven by automotive spare parts and accessories as well as household goods such as electronics and furniture.

The survey also predicted retail sales would rise 2.1% on an annual basis in September. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)