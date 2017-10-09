Indonesia's August retail sales rise 2.2 pct y/y - c.bank survey

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in August rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier after a contraction in July, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

August retail sales growth was mainly supported by the sales of food, said Bank Indonesia in a report on the survey.

In July, retail sales declined 3.3 percent on a yearly basis, the first contraction in nearly six years.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities projected that retail sales in September would grow 2.4 percent from a year earlier.

Respondents expect price pressures to increase in the next three months, according to the latest survey.

They predicted sales would increase in November, on an annual basis, but decrease in February 2018. The central bank report did not contain projections for December or January. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)