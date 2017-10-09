FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's August retail sales rise 2.2 pct y/y - c.bank survey
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 9, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 11 days ago

Indonesia's August retail sales rise 2.2 pct y/y - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in August rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier after a contraction in July, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

August retail sales growth was mainly supported by the sales of food, said Bank Indonesia in a report on the survey.

In July, retail sales declined 3.3 percent on a yearly basis, the first contraction in nearly six years.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities projected that retail sales in September would grow 2.4 percent from a year earlier.

Respondents expect price pressures to increase in the next three months, according to the latest survey.

They predicted sales would increase in November, on an annual basis, but decrease in February 2018. The central bank report did not contain projections for December or January. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.