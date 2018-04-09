FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 4:45 PM / in 11 hours

Indonesia's February retail sales up 1.5 pct y/y - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian retail sales grew 1.5 percent in February from a year earlier, supported by sales of clothing, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

Retail sales in January were down 1.8 percent, the first contraction since July of last year.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities projected that March retail sales would rise by 1.7 percent on an annual basis, also on account of apparel sales. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Tabita Diela Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and David Stamp)

