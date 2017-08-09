FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's June retail sales rise 6.3 pct y/y - survey
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 9, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in 2 months

Indonesia's June retail sales rise 6.3 pct y/y - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in June grew 6.3 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month but significantly slower than in June last year, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales in May rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier. The annual growth rate in June 2016 was 16.3 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities forecast retail sales would contract 3 percent in July from a year earlier as demand fell after the Eid al-Fitr festivity.

Respondents expect price pressures to ease by September, but prices would probably go up by December, the survey found.

Indonesia’s economic growth in the second quarter was 5.01 percent, below market expectations, as private consumption remained sluggish. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.