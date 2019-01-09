Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2019

Indonesia's November retail sales up 3.4 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) -

* Retail sales in Indonesia grew at a faster pace at 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with an annual growth rate of 2.9 percent in October, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

* November retail sales were supported by clothing, automotive fuel sales, as well as cultural and recreational goods.

* The survey predicted retail sales growth to pick up pace at 4.7 percent annually in the fourth quarter, compared with 4.6 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

