* Retail sales in Indonesia grew 4.8 percent in September from a year earlier compared with August’s 6.1 percent annual growth, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

* September retail sales were mainly dragged down by the sales contraction of information and communications equipment.

* The survey predicted October’s year-on-year retail sales growth would slow to 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Nick Macfie)