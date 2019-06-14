Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2019 / 3:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's retail sales growth in April picks up to 6.7% y/y

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s retail sales in April grew at 6.7%, compared with an annual growth rate of 10.1% in March, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

* April retail sales slowed from a month earlier, mainly due to leaner sales of auto spare parts and accessories, as well as household equipment.

* The survey predicted that retail sales would grow 9% in May on an annual basis on the back of high demand during Ramadan. (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

