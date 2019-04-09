Indonesia's retail sales growth in Feb picks up to 9.1 pct y/y

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) -

* Retail sales in Indonesia grew at a faster pace of 9.1 percent in February from a year earlier, compared with an annual growth rate of 7.2 percent in January, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

* February retail sales were mainly backed up by the sales of clothing as well as cultural and recreational goods during the Lunar New Year celebrations.

* The survey had predicted retail sales would grow 8.0 percent in March from a year earlier. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)