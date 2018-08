JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* Retail sales in Indonesia grew at a slower pace of 2.3 percent in June from a year earlier, compared to May’s 8.3 percent growth, as demand moderated after the end of the Muslim fasting month, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

* The survey predicted July’s retail sales year-on-year growth would rise slightly to 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Clarence Fernandez)