Indonesia's retail sales growth up 2.9 pct y/y in July

JAKARTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) -

* Retail sales in Indonesia grew at a stronger pace of 2.9 percent in July from a year earlier, compared with June’s 2.3 percent growth, as demand increases at the beginning of new academic year for primary and secondary schools, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

* Retail sales were mainly backed by the sales of clothes and automotive fuels.

* The survey predicted August's year-on-year retail sales growth would slow slightly to 2.8 percent.