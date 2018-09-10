FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's retail sales growth up 2.9 pct y/y in July

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) -

* Retail sales in Indonesia grew at a stronger pace of 2.9 percent in July from a year earlier, compared with June’s 2.3 percent growth, as demand increases at the beginning of new academic year for primary and secondary schools, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

* Retail sales were mainly backed by the sales of clothes and automotive fuels.

* The survey predicted August’s year-on-year retail sales growth would slow slightly to 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.