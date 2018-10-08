Indonesia's retail sales growth up 6.1 pct y/y in August

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) -

* Retail sales in Indonesia grew at a much stronger pace of 6.1 percent in August from a year earlier compared with July’s 2.9 percent growth, fuelled by greater demand due to the Asian Games and activities related to independence day, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

* August retail sales were mainly bolstered by the sales of clothing.

* The survey predicted September’s year-on-year retail sales growth would slow to 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Clarence Fernandez)