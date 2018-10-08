FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 8, 2018 / 12:31 PM / in 35 minutes

Indonesia's retail sales growth up 6.1 pct y/y in August

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) -

* Retail sales in Indonesia grew at a much stronger pace of 6.1 percent in August from a year earlier compared with July’s 2.9 percent growth, fuelled by greater demand due to the Asian Games and activities related to independence day, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

* August retail sales were mainly bolstered by the sales of clothing.

* The survey predicted September’s year-on-year retail sales growth would slow to 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.