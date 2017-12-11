FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's retail sales rise 2.2 pct y/y in October - c.bank survey
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 11, 2017 / 7:17 AM

Indonesia's retail sales rise 2.2 pct y/y in October - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales rose at 2.2 percent in October from a year earlier, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

October retail sales growth, the survey report by Bank Indonesia said, was bolstered by sales of food items.

In September, retail sales growth was 1.8 percent on a yearly basis.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities projected that retail sales in November would grow 2.9 percent from a year earlier, supported by the sales of non-food items.

The latest survey showed that respondents expected price pressures to increase in January and April 2018.

They expected sales to decrease in January as well as in the next six months. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
