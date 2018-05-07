Indonesia's retail sales up 2.5 pct y/y in March, survey shows

JAKARTA, May 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian retail sales grew 2.5 percent in March from a year earlier, a central bank survey showed on Monday, up from February’s figure.

Growth was mainly supported by a higher sales of motor vehicle spare parts and accessories, food, beverages as well as tobacco, it said.

February retail sales grew 1.5 percent year-on-year on the back of apparel sales.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities projected retail sales would grow 3.4 percent in April from a year earlier.

The growth would be driven by sales of motor vehicle spare parts and accessories, as also apparel.

Weak increase in consumption have kept down Indonesia’s growth rate, with the country’s first-quarter GDP growth coming in at 5.06 percent year on year, from 5.19 percent in the preceding quarter. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Sunil Nair)