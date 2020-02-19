Indonesia govt proposes levy on sweetened drinks, CO2 emitting vehicles, plastic bags

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday submitted a proposal to parliament to levy excises on sugar- and artificially sugar-sweetened drinks as well as vehicles that emit carbon dioxide.

Indrawati also asked parliament to reconsider her proposal to impose an excise on plastic bags to cut plastic waste, which she first brought up in 2017 but has not yet been approved. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)