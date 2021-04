JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign visitor arrivals fell 86.59% on a yearly basis to around 117,000 in February, slowing slightly from a month earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global travels, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.