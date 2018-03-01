FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Indonesia foreign visitor arrivals fall 6.17 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Total foreign visitor arrivals in Indonesia stood at 1.04 million in January, down 6.17 percent from the same month a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The figure includes foreign visitors passing through the borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with work permits for less than a year.

The bureau did not provide a breakdown for tourists alone on Thursday, which was down 5.77 percent in December. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

