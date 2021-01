JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Foreign visitors arriving in Indonesia fell 86.31% in November on a yearly basis to 175,313, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global travel, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Monday.

On a monthly basis, foreign visitor arrivals rose 13.9%. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)