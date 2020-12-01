Indonesia Oct foreign visitor arrivals down 88% y/y

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A total of 158,200 foreign visitors arrived in Indonesia in October, 88.25% lower than the number of arrivals in the same month last year, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.
On a monthly basis, foreign visitor arrivals increased by 4.57%.
The coronavirus pandemic has hurt global travels as countries close borders to control the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
