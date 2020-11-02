Indonesia Sept foreign visitor arrivals fall 89% y/y

JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign visitor arrivals fell 88.95% on a yearly basis in September, with no leisure tourists recorded, statistics bureau chief Suhariyanto told a news conference on Monday.

The total number of incoming foreign visitors in September was 153,498, compared with 1.4 million in September 2019 and 163,185 in August 2020, Suhariyanto said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)