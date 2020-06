JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals in April tumbled 87.4% from a year earlier to around 160,000, due to travel curbs imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

More than 90% of the tourists came from neighbouring East Timor and Malaysia.

Indonesia saw 1.3 million incoming foreign tourists in April of 2019. (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)