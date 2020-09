JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign visitor arrivals in July plunged 89.12% on an annual basis to 159,763, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to disrupt global travel, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The July number was only slightly more than the revised 158,256 arrivals in June. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)