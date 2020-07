JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign visitor arrivals plunged 86.9% in May on the year to 163,646, but were up slightly from the previous month, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

April’s figure was 158,718. About 90% of visitors in May came from neighbouring Malaysia and East Timor, while 1.2% were Chinese, the data showed. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Tabita Diela; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)