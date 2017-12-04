FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Oct foreign tourist arrivals up 2.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Argentina
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 4, 2017 / 4:46 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Indonesia's Oct foreign tourist arrivals up 2.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia received 938,250 foreign tourists in October, up 2.70 percent from the same month last year, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

It is the slowest growth since June 2016 and compares with a 12.70 percent annual increase in September.

The slowdown was caused by alert status raised for Mount Agung in Bali, the statistics bureau said. The alert was first raised in September.

In October, the total number of foreign visitors, including those passing through Indonesia’s borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.16 million, up 11.33 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.