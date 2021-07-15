Indonesia's June exports surge on high commodity prices

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s exports jumped more than expected in June, boosted by high prices of its main commodities like coal, nickel and tin, while imports were also bigger than expected, data by the country’s statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

Exports from Southeast Asia’s largest economy were $18.55 billion, up 54.46% from a year earlier, which was faster than the 49.90% rise expected in a Reuters poll. The pace was slightly slower than May’s 58.76% rise.

Imports in June increased 60.12% on a yearly basis to $17.23 billion, compared with the poll’s forecast for a 51.35% surge and the previous month’s rise of 68.68%.

The June trade surplus was $1.32 billion, smaller than the poll’s $2.23 billion and narrower than May’s $2.37 billion. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Tom Hogue)