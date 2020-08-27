Asian Currency News
August 27, 2020 / 10:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia c.bank buys $1.2 bln gov bonds to fund pandemic relief

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday bought 16.98 trillion rupiah ($1.16 billion) of government bonds in a private placement deal and would rebate the interest, the country’s finance ministry said in a statement.

That was a second such transaction after Bank Indonesia (BI) agreed with the government to purchase $28 billion of bonds while relinquishing interest payment in July.

With Thursday’s transaction, BI has bought a total of 99.08 trillion rupiah worth of bonds under the agreed scheme, or 24.9% of what it pledged to purchase for 2020. ($1 = 14,650.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Toby Chopra)

