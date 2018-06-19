FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia c.bank says ready to respond to U.S. Fed rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said on Tuesday it is ready to respond to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike with policies that could include raising its own interest rates again and easing mortgage rules.

Bank Indonesia said in a statement on its website it will consider these options at its next policy review meeting on June 27-28, also partly in response to the European Central Bank’s policy direction.

BI raised its benchmark interest rate twice in May by a total of 50 basis points to defend a plummeting rupiah.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Sam Holmes

