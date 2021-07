JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank has cut its forecast for 2021 economic growth to 3.8% based on early assessment of the impact of recent coronavirus curbs, from a previous forecast of 4.6%, Governor Perry Warjiyo told a parliamentary hearing.

Warjiyo also said measures were needed to mitigate the impact of the containment measures on private consumption. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)