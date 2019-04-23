Indonesia central bank to maintain focus on current account deficit

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will continue to focus interest rate and exchange rate policies towards strengthening the country’s stability against external risks, Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters on Tuesday.

Warjiyo said policies will be maintained towards controlling the country’s widening current account deficit and keeping its financial assets attractive for investors.

At the same briefing Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Indonesia’s financial system was stable in the first quarter, but noted potential risks that may arise from slowing global economic growth. The central bank will announce its monthly policy rate decision on Thursday. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)