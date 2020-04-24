Indonesia delays parliamentary debate on changes to labour rules

JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government and parliament will delay their deliberation on changes to labour rules as part of a sweeping bill aimed at streamlining regulations and removing red tape, President Joko Widodo said in a statement on Friday.

The labour law section of the bill, which includes a controversial reduction in mandatory severance pay, has drawn criticism from trade unions, who accuse the government of siding with companies.

Unions had threatened to go on strike later this month to block the bill, despite a ban on large gatherings to control the new coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)