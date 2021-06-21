Indonesia finmin says new COVID curbs will affect Q2 GDP

JAKARTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s economic recovery in the second quarter will be affected by tighter coronavirus restrictions, but the number will still be high on low base effect, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

The government’s previous outlook for April-June GDP growth was within a range of 7.1% to 8.3%. Sri Mulyani said new curbs may mean she will have to adjust the upper end of the forecast, but she did not offer a new outlook.

The minister also said Indonesian bond yields have been steady after the Federal Reserve’s statement last week about U.S. monetary stimulus. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)