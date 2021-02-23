Indonesia lifts pandemic economic recovery budget again -fin ministry

JAKARTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government had increased its budget to control the coronavirus pandemic and help the economy recover to 699.43 trillion rupiah ($49.60 billion), a Finance Ministry presentation showed on Tuesday.

“This is the most important engine in our economy right now,” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said during the presentation. The budget has been increased several times from the initial 372.3 trillion rupiah figure. ($1 = 14,100.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)