Indonesia pledges to continue tapering fiscal support - finmin

JAKARTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia will not withdraw fiscal support for economic recovery abruptly, but will continue a process of budget consolidation, with the 2022 deficit set to be below this year’s level, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Wednesday.

Sri Mulyani also reiterated in a seminar hosted by Fitch Ratings that the government’s agreement with the central bank on special fiscal deficit financing was only for 2020. She said policymakers will update the market in case of changes in spending plans and the estimated deficit size.

“If there is a change, we will say it, the situation changed and that requires us to respond differently,” she said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)