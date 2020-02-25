Indonesia unveils nearly $750 mln stimulus package in response to virus outbreak

JAKARTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia has readied a 10.3 trillion rupiah ($748.55 million) stimulus package aimed at reducing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on its economy, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati also warned that the outbreak in China, Indonesia’s top trade partner and a major source of investment and tourists, could further weaken Indonesia’s growth to 4.7% in 2020, from 5.02% in 2019.