Healthcare
February 25, 2020 / 9:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia unveils nearly $750 mln stimulus package in response to virus outbreak

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia has readied a 10.3 trillion rupiah ($748.55 million) stimulus package aimed at reducing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on its economy, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati also warned that the outbreak in China, Indonesia’s top trade partner and a major source of investment and tourists, could further weaken Indonesia’s growth to 4.7% in 2020, from 5.02% in 2019.

$1 = 13,760.0000 rupiah Reporting by Maikel Jefriando, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below