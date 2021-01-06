Indonesia's 2020 fiscal deficit seen at 6.09% of GDP -finance minister

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s fiscal deficit in 2020 is estimated at 6.09% of gross domestic products (GDP) based on unaudited state budget realisation, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Wednesday.

This compared to the previous GDP deficit target of 6.34% and a 2.2% of GDP deficit in 2019. Government revenue last year was affected by the COVID-19 outbreak as tax revenue dropped nearly 20% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)