Rate cut hangs on global uncertainties: Indonesia c.bank governor

JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Uncertainties in the global financial market have held Bank Indonesia (BI) back from cutting rates, its governor said on Monday.

“Until now, we discuss and see that the global financial market is still haunted by uncertainties,” BI Governor Perry Warjiyo told lawmakers at a hearing, noting that there was no problem with inflation and growth.

But Warjiyo said global uncertainties were expected to subside in the second half of the year.

BI is expected to announce its policy rate on Thursday. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Nick Macfie)