UPDATE 1-Indonesia to revise 2020 budget with wider deficit -finmin

Indonesia to revise 2020 budget with wider deficit -finmin

    JAKARTA, May 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia will revise its 2020
budget for a second time this year to accommodate a $43 billion
stimulus to support economic growth amid the coronavirus
pandemic, with the deficit seen swelling further, the country's
finance minister said on Monday.
    Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the "National Economic
Recovery" programme, worth 641.17 trillion rupiah ($43.26
billion), includes tax breaks, subsidies for interest payments
for small firms, liquidity support for the banking industry to
restructure loans, bailouts for state firms and other measures.
    The programme is an expansion of the $25 billion COVID-19
spending response that President Joko Widodo announced in late
March.
    The new budget deficit is expected to swell to 6.27% of
gross domestic product, larger than her previous forecast of
5.07%, Indrawati told an online news conference, adding the
total size of the budget would be 2,720.1 trillion rupiah 
($183.54 billion).
    "We will speak to parliament about the changes ... and we
will talk to a larger audience too, to stakeholders, business
people, so they can understand the concept," Indrawati said.
    The budget revision would also reflect bigger-than-expected
pressure on government revenues due to the pandemic and weak
commodity prices, she said. Indrawati is forecasting a 13.6%
drop in revenues this year, compared with her earlier estimate
of a 10% fall.
    The programme contains 149.3 trillion rupiah financial help
for 12 state firms, including an 8.5 trillion rupiah short-term
loan for airline Garuda, cash compensation of 48.9
trillion rupiah for power utility PLN and 45 trillion
rupiah for oil and gas firm Pertamina           .
    The government plans to also place 87.6 trillion rupiah of
funds at big banks, which will be tasked with channelling funds
to other banks having trouble restructuring loans for small- and
medium-sized companies, Indrawati said.
    The estimated additional bond issuance due to the revision
is 175 trillion rupiah, said the finance ministry's head of
financing Luky Alfirman.
    
                     Previous        New Assumption
                     assumption      
 GDP growth (%,           2.3            -0.4 to 2.3
 y/y)                                
 Inflation (%, y/y)       3.9             2.0 to 4.0
 Rupiah exchange         17,500        14,900 to 15,500
 rate (per dollar)                   
 Indonesian crude          38              30 to 35
 price ($/barrel)                    
 Oil lifting (bpd)      735,000       695,000 to 725,000
 Gas lifting           1.064 mln     990,000 to 1.050 mln
 (boepd)                             
 
($1 = 14,820.0000 rupiah)

