Indonesia's Bakrie Autoparts plans to import electric buses from China

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s PT Bakrie Autoparts, a unit of PT Bakrie & Brothers , plans to import 500-700 units of electric bus manufactured by China’s Byd Co, President Director Dino A. Ryandi told Reuters on Wednesday

* The buses are expected to be ready for operations in Jakarta by second quarter 2020 and may replace buses running on compressed natural gas, Ryandi said on a sideline of an energy business forum in Jakarta

* Separately, Ryandi told the forum participants that Bakrie Autoparts has conducted trial for Byd’s buses for 157 hours, travelling for 1,156 kilometres.

* Indonesian president last month signed a decree laying out government support for electric vehicle industry in the country (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)