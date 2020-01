(Corrects spelling of Pertamina)

CAIRO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed agreements with Indonesia companies Pertamina and Chandra Asri in the petrochemical and gas sectors, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The deals included a sales agreement under which ADNOC will supply 528,000 tonnes of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to Pertamina by the end of 2020, WAM said.